Jordan, Oman Debate Over 'Reassuring Israel'

Dead Sea, Jordan – Najlaa Habriri

The World Economic Forum (WEF) on the Middle East and North Africa in Jordan witnessed a debate between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Omani counterpart, Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah on the issue of “reassuring Israel.”



During a talk on the region’s geopolitical outlook, the Omani minister said: “Israel despite its full power is not assured of its future and doesn’t feel secure because it’s a non-Arab country living in an Arab neighborhood. It doesn’t feel secure about the continuity of its presence in the region.”



“We as Arabs … need to actually put an end to these fears,” he added.



Safadi, for his part, asked: “What additional guarantees does Israel need when the entire Arab world comes with the support of 57 members of the Organization of the Islamic Conference and says we are ready to ensure Israel’s security?” In return for its withdrawal from the occupied Arab territories.



King Abdullah II opened the forum on Saturday by calling for a broad partnership” to stimulate economic growth in the region, emphasizing the need for a partnership that involves private sector investments and productive capacity at all levels.



“This effort must come from within the region, through regional-led initiatives aimed at prosperity and growth. Jordan is committed to this approach,” he stressed.



For his part, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih spoke at WEF MENA about the Kingdom’s new vision for industrialization in the Middle East region.



The discussion with WEF founder Klaus Schwab focused on how Saudi Arabia can lead the way in advancing industrialization in the region.



Falih emphasized the importance of encouraging the youth involvement in the process of development.



