search

Saudi Arabia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Mosul

Monday, 27 May, 2019 - 18:15 -

Saudi Arabia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Mosul

  1. News
  2. Arab World
  3. Saudi Arabia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Mosul
  • A
  • A
Security forces in Iraq. (Reuters)
Asharq Al-Awsat
Saudi Arabia condemned on Monday the terrorist bombing that targeted a market in the Iraqi city of Mosul, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

An official source at the Foreign Ministry offered the Kingdom’s condolences to the victims and Iraqi government and people.

He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Iraq against all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism.

Five people were killed and eight wounded in the bombing in Mosul on Sunday.

Comments

Show All
Show Less
CAPTCHA

This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Related News

27 May 2019
Israel Strikes Syria Anti-Aircraft Position after Coming under Attack
27 May 2019
6 Civilians Killed in Regime Air Raids on Syria’s Idlib
27 May 2019
Israel Open to US-Mediated Talks with Lebanon on Maritime Border
27 May 2019
Baghdad Court Condemns Fourth French ISIS Member to Death


Editor Picks

Exclusive - 40 Years of Iran’s Sponsorship of Terror
Editor Picks
Houthis Lead Coercive Recruitment Campaign against African Refugees
Houthis Lead Coercive Recruitment Campaign against African Refugees
Djibouti President to Asharq Al-Awsat: Saudi Arabia’s Hosting of Arab, Islamic Summits Boosts Unity
Djibouti President to Asharq Al-Awsat: Saudi Arabia’s Hosting of Arab, Islamic Summits Boosts Unity
OIC Chief: Islamic Summit Held in Dire Times as Islamophobia Rises
OIC Chief: Islamic Summit Held in Dire Times as Islamophobia Rises
Lebanon’s Defense Minister: We Will Talk With Hezbollah on Arms Strategy
Lebanon’s Defense Minister: We Will Talk With Hezbollah on Arms Strategy

Multimedia

Al Zamalek fans cheer during the CAF Confederations Cup final match between Al Zamalek and RSB Barkane Club at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt, May 26, 2019. (EPA)
Attendants prepare tables ahead of a state banquet with US President Donald Trump hosted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. (Reuters)
Corgi dogs race during the Southern California ‘Corgi Nationals’ championship at the Santa Anita Horse Racetrack in Arcadia, California on May 26, 2019. (AFP)