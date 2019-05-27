Saudi Arabia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Mosul

Security forces in Iraq. (Reuters)

Asharq Al-Awsat

Saudi Arabia condemned on Monday the terrorist bombing that targeted a market in the Iraqi city of Mosul, reported the Saudi Press Agency.



An official source at the Foreign Ministry offered the Kingdom’s condolences to the victims and Iraqi government and people.



He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Iraq against all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism.



Five people were killed and eight wounded in the bombing in Mosul on Sunday.

